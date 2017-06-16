Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Sunny Singh, who shared the silver screen in super-hit film Pyaar Ka Punchnama are coming back together in an upcoming film Sonu Ka Titu Ki Sweety.

The film is helmed by Luv Ranjan. The stars made a special announcement of the film through a quirky video which was released by T-series on their YouTube channel.

Watch the video here:

The video has the trio having some adorable fights over the announcement making line, as to which character will announce the line first, later the director ends up announcing the line and the stars continue to fight. It’s a feast to see these stars coming back once again for a film. We hope they entertain us the same way as they have done with their past films.

The quirky plot of this rom-com is set in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. Karthik Aryan shot to fame with his cult monologues in Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. Currently, he is busy promoting his upcoming film Atithi In London co-starring Kriti Kharbanda.

Luv had stated, “When Bhushan (Kumar) approached me after PKP 2 what was exciting was his belief in my kind of films. Given Bhushan’s excellent sense of music, and unparalleled marketing muscle, I couldn’t have asked for a better association.”

While Bhushan had added, “Luv understands the pulse of the youth and has a knack for highly relatable and entertaining films that cater to the youth. With Luv on board, our commitment towards high-quality content has been strengthened further.”

Sonu Ka Titu Ki Sweety is all set to hit theaters on 3rd November 2017. Are you ready to see your favorite Jodi from Pyaar Ka Punchnama once again?