Sunny Leone’s song from Baadshaho Piya More is finally out and it thrashes all the heights of hotness. Sunny Leone’s scorching chemistry with Emraan Hashmi is the highlight of this much-awaited song.

“Main batua (wallet) nahi churata, dil churata hu” is the dialogue Emraan recites as he enters the place where he dances haule haule with sizzling hot Sunny Leone. The setup of the songs reminds a lot of Laila song from Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees but it’s the sensual chemistry that tops everything.

Watch the song here:

Music of the song is given by Ankit Tiwari and lyrics are by Manoj Muntashir. It is sung by Mika and Neeti Mohan. Produced by Bhushan Kumar Krishan Kumar and Milan Luthria Baadshaho is written by Rajat Arora, directed by Milan Luthria. It features Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta, Ileana D’Cruz Vidyut Jammwal and Sanjay Mishra in the lead roles.

Trending :

The film is scheduled to release on 1st September this year. Ajay Devgn’s last outing, the magnum opus Diwali release, Shivaay was declared as below average at the box office. It clashed with Ranbir Kapoor-Anushka Sharma-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and got affected by it.

Baadshaho is a story of a gang of robbers trying to loot the gold reserve, which is being transported from one city to another. Within 96 hours, a truck full of gold will have to safely cover 600 kilometers to reach its destination. The teaser of the film is loaded with some whistle-worthy dialogues written by Rajat Arora. The makers haven’t yet released the full trailer of the film.

Did you like this second song of Baadshaho? Let us know in the comment section below.