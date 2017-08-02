The makers of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz have released their second song from the film titled Aye Saiyan! It is a tongue and cheek song from the Hindi film Babumoshai Bandookbaaz which has been inspired by a folk song, popular in Uttar Pradesh.

Bidita Bag is seen teasing both men in the song with some fun lyrics and both Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Jatin Goswami also show their excitement grooving to Bidita’s moves. It breaks the ice between the 2 men and they eventually end up becoming friends. Penned by Ghalib Asad Bhopali, the lyrics are both humorous and witty. It is a whimsical track.

Listen to the track here:

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz’s trailer had promised another intense performance from Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The actor plays an assassin who kills people in order to earn money.

Produced by Kiran Shyam Shroff and Ashmith Kunder, directed by Kushan Nandy and written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is scheduled to release on 25th August 2017

On the other hand, According to an IndiaToday report, the CBFC chief and his team have ordered a staggering 48 cuts in this film of Nawaz. On being asked regarding this decision, Nihalani said, “We are just doing our job.”The film has been in the headlines for quite some time now, earlier, it was in the news for Chitrangada Singh walking out of the project citing intimate scenes with Siddiqui to be a matter of concern.

The film also stars Divya Dutta, Murli Sharma, Jatin Goswami, Shraddha Das, Anil George, Jeetu Shivhare and Bhagwan Tiwari in pivotal roles. The film will clash with A Gentleman, which stars Siddharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. Nawaz recently appeared in Munna Michael, which is getting a good response at the box office.