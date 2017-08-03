No one can forget the magic Sukhwinder spread with Aj Mera Jee Karda from the film Monsoon Wedding. In the times when remaking songs is in trend and most of them not living up the expectations, Kaavaan Kaavaan from Lucknow Central is an expectation.

Kaavaan Kaavaan is sung by Divya Kumar. Divya has proved his worth many a times in past. He previously has crooned top songs like Jee Karda from Badlapur, Maston Ka Jhund from Bhaag Milkha Bhaag or Aafaton Ke Parinde from Ishaqzaade. First of all, Sukhwinder is irreplaceable but if there is someone who could’ve pulled this song off with such energy is Divya Kumar. Lyrics are penned by Kumaar and composed by Arjunna Harjaie for the upcoming movie Lucknow Central.

Here’s the song for you:

Inspired by true events, the story talks about a small town boy Kishen Mohan Girhotra, who dreams of becoming a singer, gets convicted and sent to Lucknow Central. Kishen witnesses the life in the jail and befriends fellow inmates played. As he finds an opportunity to form a band with them. Diana Penty plays a hard-working NGO activist who lends a helping hand to Farhan and the team.

Trailer of the film has been garnering a wonderful response from all over. It’s anonymously loved by one and all. Kaavaan Kaavaan as its first song has raised all the hopes from the album of the film.

The makers adopted a unique strategy to promote the film through viral campaign #KishenNirdoshHai that piqued the interest of internet users. Several videos and memes claiming Kishen’s nirdoshi were floating around the internet, were later revealed to be a part of Lucknow Central’s marketing campaign.

The film is produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Monisha Advani, Madhu G Bhojwani & Nikkhil Advani. Directed by Ranjit Tiwari and written by Aseem Arora. It features Farhan Akhtar, Diana Penty, Gippy Grewal, Ronit Roy, Deepak Dobriyal, InaamUlHaq & Rajesh Sharma in the lead roles.