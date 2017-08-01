The second song of YRF’s Qaidi Band titled Hulchul is out. The song, featuring YRF’s new talent Anya Singh and Aadar Jain, promises a new movement rising within you.The high energy, thumping number has been sung by Arijit Singh and Yashita Sharma.

The new song, Hulchul, from the film, captures the pain that their struggle for freedom ensures beautifully. The power-packed song has the band singing for the other inmates.

Listen to the song here:

The Jail has a concert like feel and with the jail mates sitting to listen to the band. The song is penned by Habib Faisal, salutes the undying spirit of youth. Aadar Jain and Anya Singh were launched by Entertainment banner Yash Raj Films and they are all set to share the screen together. Qaidi Band is directed by Habib Faisal who directed Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra’s film Ishaqzaade.

Sung by Arijit Singh and Yashita Sharma to Amit Trivedi’s music and lyrics by Kausar Munir, both Aadar Jain and Anya Singh bring alive the trauma of their characters effectively. Hulchul, a song that prison inmates in the film find moving, will also move audiences with its intense tone and powerful lyrics.

Aadar Jain and Anya Singh had made an impact in the intense trailer of Qaidi Band. As under trials seeking freedom with their music and the unusual band within the four walls of a prison, their story is about seeking and struggling to find freedom.

It will be interesting to see this new duo on screen. We hope to see some good chemistry between them. The movie will release on 25th August. The banner has given some amazing actors in the industry since they launched Anushka Sharma, Parineeti Chopra, and Bhumi Pednekar and now they present a female debutante, Anya Singh, in their next.