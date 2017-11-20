Song Alert! Groove On The Tunes Of Peh Gaya Khalara From Fukrey Returns

After releasing the first song Mehbooba, the makers of Fukrey Returns have now released the second song from the film. The song is titled Peh Gaya Khalara and it will make you dance on its tunes.

We can see Hunny (Pulkit Sharma), Choocha (Varun Sharma), Laali (Manjot Singh) and Zafar (Ali Fazal) are having fun in the song. The song looks colourful and vibrant, and it’s a perfect dance number for this wedding season. This peppy number is sung by Divya Kumar, Jasleen Royal, Akasa Singh and Akanksha Bhandari, penned by Aditya Sharma and music is composed by Jasleen Royal.

Check out the song here:

Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Fukrey Returns is a comedy flick which has the retained the original star cast. Recently, producer Ritesh Sidhwani said that Fukrey Returns will not get overshadowed by other big budget films.

As the film is releasing just a week before Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai, Ritesh said, “Well, if you think our film will get sandwiched between the two big releases (earlier it was Padmavati but now it’s only Tiger Zinda Hai), I would say the meat of the sandwich is always much tastier, isn’t it? Honestly, I am not apprehensive about it. ‘Fukrey Returns‘ won’t be overshadowed because of its genre. I know how massive ‘Padmavati‘ is, and ‘Tiger…’ is a Salman Khan film. But our film is a comedy, the genre is different.”

Further giving an example of this year’s Diwali clash (Secret Superstar and Golmaal Again), Ritesh said, “Like the way a comedy film like ‘Golmaal Again‘ did well at the box office and a ‘Secret Superstar‘ also got noticed… I think our film will also reach its audience.”

Fukrey Returns also stars Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi. It is all set to hit the theatres on December 15, 2017.