Just a few days back, we saw the amazingly hilarious trailer of the Fukrey sequel. The Fukrey is gang back with a bang to tickle our funny bones yet again. The movie is titled Fukrey Returns.

Now, the makers of the film have launched the first song from the film, which is titled Mehbooba. The song is a recreated version of the iconic number, Oh Meri Mehbooba which starred Dharmendra and Zeenat Aman.

Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal and Manjot Singh are seen grooving on the tunes of this party song. The makers have recreated and not destroyed the song! :P

The song is sung by Neha Kakkar and Yasser Desai, the music is composed by Prem & Hardeep and rap is by Raftaar. The original song was crooned by Mohammed Rafi and music was given by Laxmikant-Pyarelal.

Check out this song here:

Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Fukrey Returns is a comedy flick which has the retained the original star cast. Speaking about the madness in the film, Ritesh Sidhwani said in a statement, “Fukrey Returns will unleash the wild side of the ‘Fukrey‘ gang. The boys are confronted with the demons from their past, when Bholi Punjaban re-enters their lives. A strange encounter with the tiger in the film will make you want to know more. The sequence of events occurring will be a joyride for the audience.”

The film is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment. It is releasing on December 15. The film features Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha, Priya Anand, Vishakha Singh, Pankaj Tripathi and Rajpal Yadav.