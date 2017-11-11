A few days back, the makers of Padmavati had released the first song from the film, Ghoomar song in which we saw the very gorgeous Deepika Padukone stealing the show.

Today, they have released a new love song titled Ek Dil Ek Jaan which is based on Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor’s love life.

The song looks royal and beautiful as always! And the presence of Rani Padmavati and Rawal Ratan Singh makes it prettier. Both of them are madly in love and can’t get their eyes off from each other. The lyrics of the song too are so meaningful and romantic! We can’t really stop watching them in this melodious song. The song is in the voice of Shivam Pathak, music by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and lyrics by A M Turaz. The song promises to offer audiences a soulful melody that strongly reflects loyalty and an unbreakable bond of love.

Watch the song here:



The first song from the movie, Ghoomar song too have garnered a lot of appreciation from the fans and we are sure that even this song will be loved by all. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for making such great cinemas and he has always delivered mind blowing content. Right from the individual posters to the trailer, everything was on point and perfect. Only SLB can or could have done complete justice with this movie.

Talking about Shahid, Deepika, Bhansali said, ” Shahid and I have known each other for so many years but a special film like Padmavati brought us together onscreen. His contribution to this film is irreplaceable & amazing. It was so important to have a very good actor, with a strong screen presence and massive popularity to add to this film. Shahid Kapoor brought that with him”.

Trending :

Padmavati has been facing several issues and controversies right from the beginning. Members of Karni Sena and Rajput Families have protested against the film and they don’t want the film to be released. There were some rumours that Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khijli (Played by Ranveer Singh) have a dream sequence in the film. Due to these rumours, the Karni Sena members are against the release. SLB himself has cleared the air two days back and said that there is no scene between the two of them. Now, we just hope that Padmavati gets a smooth release without any obstacle.

Padmavati also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and it is slated to recreate the history on December 1, 2017.