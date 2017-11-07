Makers of Tera Intezaar have released a new song – Barbie Girl featuring Sunny Leone. It shows Sunny arriving on a big heart grooving on this dance number wearing her infectious smile.

Barbie Girl is sung by Swati Sharma and Lil Golu. Music of the song is given by Raaj Aashoo and it is penned by Shabbir Ahmed. There is also some rapping happening around, male rap is by Lil Golu and female version is rapped by Hritiqa Chheber.

Sunny Leone recently said in an interview, “Right now, I am content and happy with the fact that I am able to do what I wanted to do. Since I am busy shooting a film called Tera Intezaar directed by Raajeev Walia opposite Arbaaz Khan, I am quite consumed in that.”

Raajeev Walia, who has directed Sunny Leone and Arbaaz Khan in Tera Intezaar, says despite belonging to a film background, the actor is down-to-earth and listens to his directors demands on sets.

Trending :

“Tera Intezaar is a very stylish film which has a Hollywood look with a Bollywood feel. The film will show Sunny Leone from a very different perspective and angle. You will see Sunny like you have never seen before. She has delivered her best performance and has put her heart and soul in the character of Rounak,” Raajeev said in a statement.

“Arbaaz Khan is indeed a director’s actor and is absolutely professional and down-to-earth. Despite being a director himself and coming from such an illustrious family, he trusted my vision completely.

“I am thankful to Arbaaz, Sunny and my producers Aman Mehta and Bijal Mehta for having faith in me and my script and supporting me throughout to make a great film,” he added.