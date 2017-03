The official movie trailer of Noor an upcoming film directed by Sunhil Sippy. Starring Sonakshi Sinha in the lead role alongside Kanan Gill, Shibani Dandekar and Purab Kohli, the film revolves around the journey of a journalist.

The film releases on 21 April 2017 and being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Vikram Malhotra. Check out the trailer right here:

