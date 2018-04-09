Solo: A Star Wars Story Trailer Is All Kind Of EPICNESS!

Solo: A Star Wars Story Trailer – Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in Solo: A Star Wars Story, an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy.
Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo befriends his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and meets the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.
Trailer link:
The film stars Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Paul Bettany.
The movie is slated to release on the 25th of May, 2018.
Solo: A Star Wars Story will reportedly premiere at the Cannes Film Festival next month.
The sci-fi tentpole will screen 10 days before its official May 25 release, reports deadline.com.
Alden Ehrenreich stars as a young Han Solo and Donald Glover plays fellow smuggler Lando Calrissian.
The project is directed by Ron Howard. Solo: A Star Wars Story tells the story of how Han Solo met his future copilot Chewbacca before the events in the original 1977 Star Wars.
The film is the second anthology film after 2016’s Rogue One. The Cannes festival will be held from May 8 to May 19.