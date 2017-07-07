Here’s a sneak peek of the next song Musafir from Jagga Jasoos

The makers of Jagga Jasoos have unveiled the behind the scene video of the upcoming song from the film ‘Musafir’.

Jagga Jasoos starring Ranbir Kapoor aka Jagga and Katrina Kaif aka Shruti are all set to deliver yet another chart named ‘Musafir‘. The song’s teaser showcases Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif going on a ride in search of Jagga’s father.

It also showcases some part of the making of the song where the lead actors are indulging in an informal chat with the music composer Pritam.

Check out the teaser right here:

The makers of the film have left no stone unturned in treating the audiences with various unique pieces of content. By the looks of it, the film surely seems to be a musical treat for the audiences across the globe.

Jagga Jasoos effectively encompasses the ups and downs and many adventurous moments that Jagga and Shruti indulge in. The film’s trailer and songs have left the audiences in complete anticipation to witness the world of Jagga.

The film is an adventure drama where Ranbir’s character is on the look for his missing father.

Anurag Basu, earlier in an interview, had said that he made the film keeping the children audience in mind. “After watching ‘Barfi!’ (his last release) my daughter felt it was an ok film. In fact, every time during their (his children) vacation I show them Hollywood children films because we do not have much children film in Bollywood these days. So, I wanted to make a film that children can enjoy! So I thought I should make a film that kids and family can go and watch and enjoy,” Basu told media.

“I sincerely believe that we should make films that cater to all, tough but we should try!”

Disney and Pictureshuru Production’s Jagga Jasoos directed by Anurag Basu is set to release on 14th July 2017. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in the lead with music composed by Pritam.