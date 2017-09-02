Hansal Mehta’s Simran starring Kangana Ranaut, after its trailer, is already being appreciated by the audience. With such an impactful trailer and the new songs from the film, it has raised the excitement of the audiences to another level.

Simran is a much-awaited film and for many reasons, Ranaut as the lead makes it worth thr wait and Mehta helming the project adds a huge weight of credibility in the story owing to his past records. The makers of the film have released a new song that has been titled Single Rehne De.

The song features and revolves around the actress Kangna Ranaut in the main lead. Listen tot he track here:

Simran has mostly been shot in the USA. It has been in the news recently for it will be the last collaboration of Mehta and his writer-editor Apurva Asrani. They reportedly parted ways owing to creative differences, particularly after Mehta announced Ranaut as the co-writer of the film without consulting Asrani. It is co-produced by Bhushan and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series Films and Mehta’s Karma Pictures. It is slated to release on 15 September

Kangana plays the role of a Gujarati housekeeper by the name of Praful Patel who is settled in the US. The story revolves around her ambitions and how she gets addicted to the world of crime. In order to portray her role of a Gujarati girl to perfection, Kangana took special diction lessons to ace the language.

On the work front, Kangana was last seen in Rangoon alongside Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The movie was directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and the movie tanked at the box office.