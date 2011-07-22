Koimoi.com Editor Komal Nahta shares his views on the Ajay Devgan starrer, Singham. “Singham is an action-emotional drama that will be loved by everyone! Ajay Devgan delivers one of the best performances of his career. Kaajal Aggarwal stands her own. Prakash Raj is first rate and will probably bag most of the Best Villain awards this year. Rohit Shetty deserves kudos for his direction,” he says. Read the full text review here.
Best flim
