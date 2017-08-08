Kangana Ranaut won all of our hearts when she played a quirky, innocent Rani in Queen. She is back in her zone of a slice of life characters in Simran. Kangana Ranaut plays the role of Praful Patel in the film. Makers launched the trailer of the film and it is full of love, life, and crime.

The trailer is light hearted and reminds us of Kangana Ranaut’s Queen avatar. It shows how she is ever smiling and tries different things to keep her entertained. The film has been directed by Hansal Mehta who has previously attempted some serious work as Shahid, Citylights, and Aligarh. It would be interesting to see how he handles this genre. Mixing slice of life with crime, this genre is Hansal’s battleground and hope he nails it as he has always done.

Watch the trailer here:

Kangana plays the role of a Gujarati housekeeper by the name of Praful Patel who is settled in the US. The story revolves around her ambitions and how she gets addicted to the world of crime. In order to portray her role of a Gujarati girl to perfection, Kangana took special diction lessons to ace the language.

Kangana was last seen in Rangoon alongside Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The movie was directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and the movie tanked at the box office.

Slated to release on September 15, Simran is co-produced by T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar and Shailesh Singh. The film, which also stars National Award-winning actor Sohum Shah, is said to be based on a real life.

Besides Simran, Kangana also has the Rani Laxmibai biopic titled Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ in her kitty. She will play the titular role in the film based on the Rani of Jhansi, one of the leaders of the first Indian war of independence in 1857. Kangana revealed the first look of the film recently in Varanasi.