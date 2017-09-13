Simran Title Track Will Let You Explore Praful Patel’s Goofy Side

Hansal Mehta’s upcoming film Simran starring Kangana Ranaut is all set for it’s release. The combination of a director of Mehta’s calibre and an actress like Ranaut promises a film which will leave an impact on viewers.

Mehta’s films whether it is Shahid or Aligarh have always been message-driven. Going by Simran‘s trailer and the songs which have been released so far, this film definitely follows the same trend.

Ranaut’s character Praful Patel is a divorcee caught between the social stigma surrounding broken marriages and the refreshing independence of singledom. The makers have now released the title track of the movie and it’s amazing. The song shows the goofy side of Kangana Ranaut’s character in the movie.

Listen to the track here:

The title track is composed by Sachin-Jigar, written by Priya Saraiya and sung by Jigar Saraiya. In Simran, Kangana plays a kleptomaniac and gambler who loves to live life to the fullest. The trailer of the movie reveals her playful character when she says that to woo a man is ‘not a character flaw, but an art.’ Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Shailesh R Singh, Krishan Kumar and Amit Agarwal , it is releasing on 15th September.

Simran has mostly been shot in the USA. It has been in the news recently for it will be the last collaboration of Mehta and his writer-editor Apurva Asrani. They reportedly parted ways owing to creative differences, particularly after Mehta announced Ranaut as the co-writer of the film without consulting Asrani. It is co-produced by Bhushan and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series Films and Mehta’s Karma Pictures.

Simran is a much-awaited film and for many reasons, Ranaut as the lead makes it worth the wait and Mehta helming the project adds a huge weight of credibility in the story owing to his past records. On the work front, Kangana was last seen in Rangoon alongside Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The movie was directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and the movie tanked at the box office.