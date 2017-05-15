Kangana Ranaut is back on the screens with her upcoming film Simran. The teaser and the poster of the film was released by its makers and it has already made us all excited for the flick.

Directed by Aligarh fame director Hansal Mehta, the teaser gave us a sneak peek into Simran’s world. He captioned the video, “It’s Monday and she will give you many reasons to smile. Here is the #Simran teaser. #SmileWithSimran #Simran.”

Take a look at the teaser and the poster here:

In the one-minute long teaser, we see many ways in which Simran keeps herself entertained and makes everyone laugh.

The teaser also gives us a glimpse of Sohum Shah who plays Kangana’s love interest. He is the one sitting behind Kangana as she erupts into laughter after spotting him.

Kangana plays the role of a Gujarati housekeeper by the name of Praful Patel who is settled in the US. The story revolves around her ambitions and how she gets addicted to the world of crime. In order to portray her role of a Gujarati girl to perfection, Kangana took special diction lessons to ace the language.

Slated to release on September 15, Simran is co-produced by T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar and Shailesh Singh.

The film, which also stars National Award-winning actor Sohum Shah, is said to be based on a real life.

Besides Simran, Kangana also has the Rani Laxmibai biopic titled ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ in her kitty. She will play the titular role in the film based on the Rani of Jhansi, one of the leaders of the first Indian war of independence in 1857. Kangana revealed the first look of the film recently in Varanasi.

Kangana was last seen in Vishal Bharadwaj’s Rangoon, which bombed at the box office.