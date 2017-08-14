Simran Dialogue Promos Will Make You Fall In Love With Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is back at her game, playing a character that will relate with most of the women in the country. She has done this before and nailed it in her movie Queen. Her character in her upcoming film Simran, though gives a huge hangover of Rani from Queen, is still totally different.

The major reason behind the love trailer of Simran has been getting is the connect of Kangana’s character. Though the backdrop of the film has to do something with crime still it will find its connect. Makers of the film have launched a couple of dialogue promos from the film, let’s take a look at them:

Kangana plays the role of Praful Patel who’s looking for an apartment in the US. She’s quirky and full of life but she has a very interesting character flaw on which the story is based. Music of the film is given by the duo Sachin-Jigar and the song in teaser compliments the scene very well.

In this dialogue, promo check out the hilarious way of how Praful hits on guys. She reveals the character flaw she has and reveals a grey shade of her in this promo.

Trending :

Kangana plays the role of a Gujarati housekeeper by the name of Praful Patel who is settled in the US. The story revolves around her ambitions and how she gets addicted to the world of crime. In order to portray her role of a Gujarati girl to perfection, Kangana took special diction lessons to ace the language.

Kangana was last seen in Rangoon alongside Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The movie was directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and the movie tanked at the box office.

Slated to release on September 15, Simran is co-produced by T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar and Shailesh Singh. The film, which also stars National Award-winning actor Sohum Shah, is said to be based on a real life story.