We have all been aware that Shah Rukh Khan had picked up the remake rights of Yash Chopra’s 1969 murder mystery Ittefaq. Sonakshi Sinha and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Ittefaq has been hyping the buzz for a very long time now. The makers had recently unveiled the song of the film.

Now, the makers have been putting up making of videos of the movie. The new video posted by the makers showcase one of the scenes of the movie. The video has the lead pair having fun on the sets while shooting. It looks like the movie is going to be interesting because the build-up for the movie is quite a lot.

The film which is a remake of 1969 film directed by Yash Chopra by the same name is also being helmed by the late director’s nephew Abhay Chopra.

This is the first time Sonakshi Sinha will be seen working with Sidharth Malhotra. The remake will have a different climax since it being a murder mystery, the suspense needs to be maintained.

Apart from Sidharth and Sonakshi, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna in a key role. The original movie starred the veteran actor Rajesh Khanna, Nanda and Sujit Kumar in the lead roles and is considered to be one of the solid whodunit films of that era.

The crime thriller that is being co-produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Dharma and B R Studios and directed by B.R. Chopra’s grandson Abhay Chopra, will however not be a direct rip-off, of the original that was considered as one of the path-breaking films for the lead actors then. Ittefaq is all set to hit the screens on November 3.

Ittefaq co-producer Karan Johar on Monday said nothing was confirmed about the Sidharth Malhotra-Sonakshi Sinha starrer’s Telugu remake.

“Well, there are negotiations going on but nothing is confirmed on Telugu remake of Ittefaq,: Karan said at a press conference along with director Abhay Chopra, co-producers Shah Rukh Khan and Kapil Chopra and the film cast, ahead of its release on November 3.