While the video of Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez’ Baat Ban Jaye from A Gentleman: Sundar, Susheel, Risky is a testimony of the fun the duo had, this new BTS video showcases the actors as a complete house on fire!

It was earlier reported that Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez had turned the sets of Baat Ban Jaye into a beach party, this behind the scenes of the song gives us a sneak peek into all the fun that unfolded on the other side of the lenses. It was not all work and no play for one of Bollywood’s hottest pair.

While Jacqueline is known to be a live wire in real life, Sidharth Malhotra turned partner in crime with his leading lady and is seen letting it loose on the beaches of Miami.

Take a look at the video here:

Complete with hook steps and a peppy party vibe, Baat Ban Jaye features Gaurav and Kavya aka Sidharth and Jacqueline getting their groove right at the beach. This BTS video from the sets of Baat Ban Jaye channelizes the inner party animals of Sidharth and Jacqueline.

The duo took to the waters to deliver impromptu fun moments for directors Raj and DK. Reminiscing the shoot, directors Raj and DK share, “We wanted to have a song that kind of showcases that slice of life, like a weekend in Miami.”

Sharing her experience from the sets of Baat Ban Jaye Jacqueline Fernandez shares,”Shooting that song was literally like being on the beach every day. Like we would jump into the water, refresh ourselves.” She also revealed how Sidharth Malhotra just picked her up and threw her into the water for no reason and that’s how the fun began”

Trending :

While Disco Disco and Baat Ban Jaye have been winning hearts, the teaser of the third song Chandralekha was recently released. The teaser has built huge intrigue amongst the audience.

A Gentleman Sundar Susheel Risky is an action comedy which revolves around the mistaken identity of the Sundar and Susheel Gaurav and the risky Rishi played by Sidharth Malhotra. Jacqueline Fernandez portrays the role of his love interest Kavya.

Produced by Fox Star Studios, A Gentleman is directed by directors Raj & D.K and is all set to release on August 25th, 2017.