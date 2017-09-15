Just as when the release date of the Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film Bhoomi is nearing, its makers seem to have devised an extremely well-planned marketing strategy for the film. Bhoomi, whose music has already started topping the music charts, definitely forms one of the highlights of the film.

The makers of Bhoomi have now released the making of the extremely ‘mellow-dious’ track ‘Lag Jaa Gale’ from the film. While the song has been sung by the celebrated singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, its lyrics has been penned by Priya Saraiya and its music composed by Sachin-Jigar. The said video has everyone associated with the song speaking about their experiences while shooting the song.

The T-Series’ head honcho Bhushan Kumar goes onto describe the song as a very beautiful romantic number by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. He added that the song was a fabulous one with fresh lyrics and melody. On the other hand, Sandeep Singh (Creative Director & producer) said that he simply loved the antara of the song. Meanwhile, Omung Kumar, the director of Bhoomi said, “Lag Jaa Gale is a very melodious song done by Sachin Jigar. We also used the drone which beautifully captured the romance between Sidhant Gupta and Aditi Rao Hydari atop a boat. The choreography of the song is indeed very beautiful”.

On her part, Aditi Rao Hydari recalled her experience while shooting for the song in a river. She said, “The river was scary. And we were there in the river on a very rickety boat, which further increased my scare as there were crocodiles inside the river. I really do not know how and where did Omung Sir found such beautiful locations to shoot the song. We also got to shoot in Taj Mahal, where not everybody gets to shoot in. If we were shooting in Agra, how could we not shoot there? The whole song has turned out to be stunningly beautiful”.

Besides Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari, Bhoomi also stars Sharad Kelkar in an important role.