Raja Krishna Menon, the director, reveals who’s idea it was to select such an illuminated venue for the song, “Anuradha Shetty (Production Designer) decide to create this carnival and put 1000 bulbs. Very beautiful setup,”

On this, Anuradha said, “Raja felt like this is the place where people just go, hang out and chill. The entire thing was set on a barren hilltop.”

Raghu Dixit who has sung and composed the song also stars in it. He said, “This is the first time we’re in front of the camera with our band.”

Raja Krishna Menon explains how music plays an important role in the film, “Music in Chef is as important element as visual, it was phenomenal experience to work with Raghu Dixit because what Raghu picks at the table is sheer genius,”

Raja, also reveals from where did they come up the quirky word Shugal. He said, “Shugal word came from Ankur who wrote the lyrics of the song. It’s kind of Lahori & Old Delhi usage and is a way of saying that man screw everything, let’s have fun. I haven’t seen anyone used that word but when I heard, I said it sounds a hit‌ let’s use it.”

Saif Ali Khan too was happy to have Raghu Dixit on board for the film. He said, “I’m happy Raja included Raghu Dixit in the film. We jammed together, played the guitar together so it’s lots of fun”

Raghu, sure on the success of this song added, “It was very easy to work with Saif, he made us comfortable in front of the camera. I can see this song becoming very popular because of the video.”

Raja Krishna Menon also said, “It’s a big song and with Raghu singing with his big voice and we got all the live instrumentation done on the sets.”