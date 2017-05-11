The makers of Half Girlfriend have released a special track titled Main Phir Bhi Tumko Chahungi‘ Shraddha Kapoor’s rendition to one of their most popular romantic tracks from the film – “Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga”.

Shraddha Kapoor sings a heart-wrenching reprise of “Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga”.

The music of “Half Girlfriend” continues to remain one of its biggest strengths and the makers have pleasantly surprised their fans with Shraddha Kapoor’s rendition to one of their most popular romantic tracks.

Composed by Mithoon, the newly released track is titled “Phir Bhi Tumko Chahungi” and the lyrics have been revised for this special version of this song about unconditional love.

Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, Mohit Suri and Chetan Bhagat, Half Girlfriend is a cinematic adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s novel of the same name. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film is slated to release on 19th May.

This is not the first time Shraddha is singing a song in her film. Previously, she has sung popular tracks like ‘Teri Galiyaan’ for her film Ek Villain and a few tracks from Rock On 2. The actress is known for her melodious voice and hence most filmmakers who work with her, now insist on having at least one song by the actress in the soundtrack.

Apart from Half Girlfriend, Shraddha will be seen in an intense avatar in her next, Haseena, which is a biopic on the life of Dawood Ibrahim’s sister. The film will star her brother Siddhant Kapoor as the deadly don. It was recently reported that the actress has also bagged Indian Badminton player, Saina Nehwal’s biopic and will start working on it soon.

