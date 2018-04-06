Shirley Setia’s Koi Vi Nahi: A Song To Ask For Forgiveness From Your Love!

Singer Shirley Setia unveiled her first Punjabi song titled Koi Vi Nahi on Thursday. She has collaborated with Punjabi singer Gurnazar Chattha for the romantic single, which released under the Speed Records and Times Music labels.

She emerged as a winner at the sixth edition of Artist Aloud Music Awards. Winning the award for Best Hindi single in the jury category, Shirley Setia said: “This is the first time I am attending the awards and it was my first time being nominated as well. It was also absolutely amazing to perform and winning was like the cherry on the cake.”

Koi Vi Nahi, which has been composed by Rajat Nagpal, explains the hardships of a lover trying endlessly to convince his girl to accept his true love for her.