Shakti Kapoor has recorded a very touching and heartwarming message for his daughter Shraddha Kapoor. The message straight comes from his heart as an emotional father talks about his daughter and how she brings pride and happiness to him. He acknowledges Shraddha Kapoor as an achiever and a good daughter.

Among the few rare things we see around us in the world is the bond between a father and his daughter. This is indeed an unmatchable relationship and holds special to each person. Shakti Kapoor talks about the responsibility of a father while also emphasizes on the duty of a daughter towards her parents.

He addresses the issue of girls running away from home to marry the man of their choice against their parents’ wish. He gently reminds all daughters out there that in times of real need and necessity, only parents stand tall to guard and protect their children from obstacles and problems.

Hope this heartening message from the Kapoor dad does not only reach Shraddha Kapoor but also reaches millions of daughters in India.

Shakti Kapoor will be next seen in ‘Love U Family‘, which is all set to release nationwide on the 9 June 2017. Presented by Khushi Motion pictures “Love u Family” will be Produced by Vipul Diwani and D S Bhatia. A film that promises to be a movie for every daughter out there is written and directed by Sachindra Sharma. Love U Family will see Salman Yusuff Khan, Aksha Pardasany and Kashyap in lead roles.