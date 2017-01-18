Shah Rukh Khan: Main Set Pe Saaf Safai Khud Karta Hoon

The Baadshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan who is also known for his witty quotes, has shared one more inspirational quote from his real life, which he follows.

In an candid interview the Raees actor revealed that he indeed applies the trademark dialogue ‘Koi dhanda chhota nahi hota aur dhande se bada koi dharm nahi hota’ of his film in real life too.

The 51-year old megastar revealed minute details about his working on his sets, which will make you respect him more.

Watch this video:

SRK is currently gearing up for Raees, which is set to clash with Hrithik’s Kaabil on 25th January.