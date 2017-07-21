Shah Rukh Khan And Anushka Sharma Starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal Trailer Out Now

Makers of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s Jab Harry Met Sejal finally released the trailer today. After releasing 5 mini trails the trailer is here and displays the marvelous chemistry between the leading pair.

The trailer is fresh and gives a slice-of-life feel with its presentation. Few songs of the movie are already out getting mixed response from the audience. Red Chillies have used the similar strategy of releasing mini trailers with Dear Zindagi. Releasing the main trailer 2 weeks before release is a risky move opening of the film will be dependent on the buzz that film will create now after the trailer releases.

Watch the trailer here:

The trailer is divided in two halves, first one shows the fun side of the film and next half is something that could make or break the film. Sejal (Anushka Sharma) meets Harry (Shah Rukh Khan) on this journey of finding her fiancé’s ring which she lost. Both the leads are bang on with their comic timing. Shah Rukh Khan’s trademark seriousness in the second half of the trailer lifts up mood leaving viewers surprised. After all as claimed by Imtiaz, this will not be an out-and-out comedy and this trailer proves it all.

Imtiaz Ali has always worked hard on creating a connect with his leading pairs. Let it be Aditya-Geet from Jab We Met or Ved-Tara from Tamasha you feel an instant connect with the director. It seems Imtiaz has used the same strategy to connect you with the leads from the word go.

On the other work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Anand L.Rai’s Dwarf film which also features Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Whereas Anushka Sharma will soon be seen in Pari which is directed by debutant director Prosit Roy. She also has a cameo in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic which stars Ranbir Kapoor as the lead.

