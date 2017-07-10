Shabana Azmi Talks About Her Upcoming Hollywood Film – The Black Prince

Hollywood drama, The Black Prince has already premiered in England and received some brilliant reviews from the attendees. The film stars Satindar Sartaaj as the main lead, Maharaja Duleep Singh, whereas veteran Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi plays Maharani Jind Kaur, his mother.

Recently, the actress gave an interview regarding the film, where she talked about her character and more. Azmi confessed that she wasn’t aware of this story before signing the film. When asked about why the film wasn’t attempted in Bollywood, she expressed surprise, saying that despite a good amount of drama, it is strange why no one in Hindi cinema, took this subject up.

The film is a tragic, yet fascinating true story and legacy of Maharaja Duleep Singh, providing a visual narrative of one of India’s most noble kings, and his fragile relationship with, Queen Victoria, who was Godmother to his children.

Take a look at the video here:

Apart from Shabana Azmi and Satinder Sartaaj, the film also features Jason Flemyng, Amanda Root, Keith Duffy, David Essex OBE, Canadian actor Rup Magon and Sophie Stevens.

Trending :

Produced by Brillstein Entertainment, ‘The Black Prince’ is a period drama written and directed by Hollywood filmmaker Kavi Raz and filmed widely across the Britain and India.