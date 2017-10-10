After a dud like Behen Hogi Teri and a super-hit like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Rajkummar Rao is back with a commercial comedy film, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana. The actor recently shared that the film will release on November 10 this year.

This is the first time Rajkummar Rao will be sharing screen space with Raaz Reboot actress Kriti Kharbanda. The makers have finally released the trailer of the film and it shows a unique story. The trailer is a mixture of both love as well as suspense.

Take a look at the trailer here:

Directed by Ratna Sinha, the film’s story rises from the cultural and traditional roots of Uttar Pradesh, and is about two ordinary middle-class people, Satyendra Mishra and Aarti Shukla, who are soon to be married. But Aarti decides to follow her dream, and parts ways from Satyendra. However, life gets them back together and what happens next is a roller coaster ride the audience would experience at the theater.

Rajkummar’s has won huge critical acclaim and garnered positive reviews, Kriti Kharbanda who made a stellar debut with Raaz Reboot followed by Guest Inn London alongside Paresh Rawal, will be further seen in Karwaan, produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Akash Khurana.

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao will also be seen in Hansal Mehta’s Omerta, which was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival and last but not the least, ALTBalaji’s web series – Bose that marks his debut into the digital space.

He also started shooting for Fanney Khan, which will also star Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The upcoming musical comedy film is being directed by Atul Manjrekar.Fanney Khan, which is being produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, KriArj Entertainment and T-Series, is the official remake of the Oscar-nominated 2000 Dutch film Everybody’s Famous!. It is scheduled for a worldwide release on April 13, 2018.