The teaser of the much awaited Tera Intezaar – musical romantic thriller of the ravishing Sunny Leone and the Sauve handsome Arbaaz Khan has finally released. Directed by Rajeev Waalia and Produced by Aman Mehta & Bijal Mehta of Bageshree, the film is slated by 24th November 2017 release all over.

Tera Intezaar stars Arbaaz Khan, Sunny Leone, Sudha Chandran, Salil Ankola, Riecha Sharma, Hanif Noida, Bani Singh, Gauhar Khan & Aarya Babbar.

Sunny Leone (Raunak) plays an art-gallery owner who falls in love with an Artist ( Arbaaz Khan ) who is a natural painter. Their love story takes a sudden twist of fate when Rounak finds Veer missing one fine morning. Her frantic search begins and she starts looking for him everywhere. Rounak sees weird things happening around her which scares her.Her hunt for Veer leads her to meet a Medium( Sudha Chandran). The medium through her divine power starts anticipating many problems happening around her. The mystery deepens as they delve deep into the circumstances that unfold.

Tera Intezaar revolves around Raunak’s search for her love and the unbelievable mishaps that she encounters. The story narrative of Tera Intezaar is a blending of great shot – taking with great music, locations & performances in a very powered packed manner.

The music of the film has been composed by very talented Raaj Aashoo & lyrics written by Shabbir Ahmed with the mood & genre of the film. The singers are Shreya Goshal, Arman Malik, Kanika Kapoor, Ahmed Hussain-Mohd Hussain, Yasheer Desai, Swati Sharma, Payal Dev, Raja Hassan & Little Golu.

Raajeev Walia, who has directed Arbaaz Khan in upcoming film “Tera Intezaar“, says despite belonging to a film background, the actor is down-to-earth and listens to his directors demands on sets.

“Tera Intezaar is a very stylish film which has a Hollywood look with a Bollywood feel. The film will show Sunny Leone from a very different perspective and angle. You will see Sunny like you have never seen before. She has delivered her best performance and has put her heart and soul in the character of Rounak,” Raajeev said in a statement.

“Arbaaz Khan is indeed a director’s actor and is absolutely professional and down-to-earth. Despite being a director himself and coming from such an illustrious family, he trusted my vision completely.

“I am thankful to Arbaaz, Sunny and my producers Aman Mehta and Bijal Mehta for having faith in me and my script and supporting me throughout to make a great film,” he added.