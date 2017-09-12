See the Bhoomi stars ‘tripping’ in the making of the Trippy Trippy song

If you thought that the sole attractions of the upcoming film Bhoomi were only Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari, then, it’s time for you to think again. The much-awaited film Bhoomi has one of its major attractions in the form of an item number by none other than the sexy and sultry siren Sunny Leone. By now, we all know that the mere mention of Sunny Leone is good enough to raise the temperatures in Bollywood.

The song, which has been titled ‘Trippy Trippy’ sees Sunny Leone in a really cool avatar. The makers of the film have now released the making of the melodious ‘Trippy Trippy’ track. Speaking about the track, the film’s director Omung Kumar said, “Trippy Trippy’ is a very dhamaal item number. Sachin-Jigar’s composition is really awesome”. On the other hand, Sandeep Singh (Creative Director and producer of Bhoomi) said, “Jigar caught hold of the term ‘Saiyaan Tera Trippy Trippy’ and immediately made it into a song. And the moment Ganesh master (choreographer Ganesh Acharya) heard the song; he said that the song is a super hit. There is also a Bhojpuri rap in the song, which makes it furthermore attractive”.

On his part, choreographer Ganesh Acharya said, “It’s a very melodious tune”. The ever-so-soft spoken Sunny Leone said, “Only in Bollywood, does the seeti (whistle) comes from the belly button. It was so very funny. I was just holding onto the belly button. I was always laughing and had fun doing the song, as that’s what I am always used to doing.

The said track has been sung by Neha Kakkar, Benny Dayal, Brijesh Shandilya & Badshah and has been composed by Sachin-Jigar. All of this in addition to Sunny Leone makes the ‘Trippy Trippy’ track one of the most amazing tracks of the recent times.