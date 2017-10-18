Secret Superstar’s Song Gudgudi Is All About Mother’s Love!

Aamir Khan productions Secret Superstar is currently garnering immense positive word of mouth from B-town and critics alike.

Amidst all the love and appreciation, the makers of Secret Superstar released the new song titled Gudgudi.

Gudgudi is a chirpy number that showcases the affection between Zaira aka Insia and her mother, who takes special efforts to make her daughter’s dream come true.

The song is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and composed by Amit Trivedi. Gudgudi will have you reminiscing happy times spent with family. The song mainly highlights the pure relationship between mother and her kid.

Secret Superstar is based on a teenage girl named Insiya, played by Zaira Wasim, who sets out to follow her dream of being a singing superstar under the confinement of anonymity.

The film’s trailer and the earlier released songs have been receiving much love and appreciation from all quarters.

Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao under the banner name of Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios, and Akash Chawla, Secret Superstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan. The film is slated to release on 19th October 2017.

The trailer of Qarib Qarib Singlle, starring Irrfan Khan, will be attached to Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar.

“Secret Superstar” will release on October 19. The audience will also get to catch a glimpse Qarib Qarib Singlle, which brings to celluloid a fresh pairing of Irrfan and Malayalam actress Parvathy, who is making her Bollywood debut with the film, read a statement. Irrfan’s film showcases a mid-age love story of an online dating couple who embark on a journey of discovering love.

Presented by Zee Studios, Qarib Qarib Singlle is A Jar Pictures production and is helmed by filmmaker Tanuja Chandra. The film, shot across real locations of Bikaner, Rishikesh and Gangtok, is set to release on November 10.