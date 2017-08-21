Makers of Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar have released the first song. The movie stars Zaira Wasim of Dangal fame and she plays the role of a small town kid aspiring to become a singer.

Aamir Khan, after delivering a worldwide phenomenon in Dangal, returns with Secret Superstar this Diwali. He is playing the role of a rockstar. He is not your usual run of the mill guy who attempts to be cool, he is cool. Zaira Wasim plays a Muslim girl who aspires to become a singer but has born in a conservative family. Her mother is on her side for her passion but father strictly hates it. Zaira has already won many hearts with her performance in Dangal. She acts mature and still manages to look innocent proving her subtlety.

The song has been titled as Main Kaun Hoon and is sung by 16-year-old Meghna Mishra. Her voice is enough to soothe your mood for the time you’re lost in the song. Music is by the maestro Amit Trivedi and it goes very well with the lyrics and mood of the song. Aamir interestingly will neither be playing the lead in the movie nor a cameo. It’s being billed as an extended guest appearance. Aamir Khan plays a goofy rock star in Secret Superstar, a character that will supposedly be the mentor to the character of Zaira Wasim. The film also boasts of music by Amit Trivedi.

Secret Superstar marks the directorial debut of Advait Chandan. Advait previously worked as an assistant director in films like Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd and Kiran Rao’s directorial debut Dhobi Ghat.

The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao and also stars Meher Vij and Raj Arjun in supporting roles. It is set to hit the screens this Diwali (20th October).

