Aamir Khan’s enjoying midas touch since last few years in Bollywood. Giving Bollywood its 1st 100 crore film, 1st 200 crore film, 1st 300 crore, Bollywood’s highest earning film in Dangal and what not. Trailer of Secret Superstar, produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, is out and you’ll watch it more than once.

Aamir Khan is called Mr. Perfectionist for a reason and he proves this again for nth time in this trailer. His swag is the best thing about the trailer. He is playing the role of a rockstar. He is not your usual run of the mill guy who attempts to be cool, he is cool. Zaira Wasim plays a Muslim girl who aspires to become a singer but has born in a conservative family. Her mother is on her side for her passion but father strictly hates it. Zaira has already won many hearts with her performance in Dangal. She acts mature and still manages to look innocent proving her subtlety.

Aamir interestingly will neither be playing the lead in the movie nor a cameo. It’s being billed as an extended guest appearance. Aamir Khan plays a goofy rock star in Secret Superstar, a character that will supposedly be the mentor to the character of Zaira Wasim. The film also boasts of music by Amit Trivedi.

Secret Superstar marks the directorial debut of Advait Chandan. Advait previously worked as an assistant director in films like Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd and Kiran Rao’s directorial debut Dhobi Ghat.

The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao and also stars Meher Vij and Raj Arjun in supporting roles. It is set to hit the screens this Diwali (20th October).

