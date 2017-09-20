Secret Superstar Insia Begins Her Journey Of Dreams With Sapne Re Song

Aamir Khan Productions’ Secret Superstar‘ highlights the basic right to dream of every individual with its tagline ‘Dream dekhna toh basic hota hai‘. The third song Sapne Re celebrates the dreamy journey of Insia.

Secret Superstar‘ is a film essentially based on music and celebrates the spirit of the millennials who relentlessly chase their dreams.

The trailer introduced us to the 14-year-old Insia who dreams to be a singer but faces the wrath of her father’s opposition. The young talented girl, however, chooses anonymity to exhibit her talent on the internet.

While the first song ‘Main Kaun Hoon‘ depicted Insia living her dream, the second song ‘Meri Pyaari Ammi‘ gave a shout out to the support she receives to fulfill her dreams.

The third song from the film ‘Sapne Re‘ takes the narrative forward and highlights the huff of Insia where she is seen struggling to fulfill her dreams.

The video showcases Insia and her friends enjoying a train ride which looks like a school picnic, wherein Insia decides to treat her friends with her melodious voice.

Penned by Kausar Munir, the composition of Amit Trivedi is crooned by Meghna Mishra.

The trailer of the film has received a great response raising the anticipation for the film. The songs Main Kaun Hoon and Meri Pyaari Ammi have struck the chord with the audience and have raised the excitement of the film further.

Secret Superstar is Aamir Khan Productions’ eighth film after delivering blockbuster films like Lagaan, Taare Zameen Par, Dangal among others.

Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao under the banner name of Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios, and Akash Chawla, Secret Superstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan. The film is slated to release on 19th October 2017.