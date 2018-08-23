Sawarne Lage From Mitron Gives A Sneak Peek Of The Brewing Love Story Between Jackky Bhagnani & Kritika Kamra!

After getting the nation grooving to the latest party anthem of the season, makers of Mitron have released the second song from the film titled Sawarne Lage.

This soothing track is a romantic number featuring the brewing chemistry between the fresh pair of Jackky Bhagnani and debutante actress Kritika Kamra.



Sawarne Lage showcases the journey of the lazy, crazy good for nothing Jai turning into a responsible guy with the help of his friend and love interest Kritika Kamra.

Jackky Bhagnani took to Twitter to announce the launch of the song. He said, “This is absolute magic. Presenting our second song #SawarneLage by @JubinNautiyal #Mitron.

Sung by Jubin Nautiyal, this new romantic yet foot-tapping track is a contemporary song which is fresh to the audiences.

The earlier song ‘This Party Is Over Now’ became an instant rage across quarters owing to the quirky lyrics and foot tapping composition by Yo Yo Honey Singh.

The trailer essays how a happy go lucky Jai along with his friends and love interest go from dreamers to achievers. It gives a flavor of a love, friendship, and humor at the same time.

Jackky Bhagnani is seen sharing the screen space with television sensation Kritika Kamra who will be making a debut with this movie.

Mitron, Nitin Kakkar’s next directorial after the critically acclaimed ‘Filmistan‘, is slated to release on September 14th, 2018. Mitron is produced by Abundantia Entertainment.