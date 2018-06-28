Satyameva Jayate Trailer: John Abraham & Manoj Bajpayee’s Face-Off Is Dhamakedaar! 

After launching the posters of the film, the makers of Satyamev Jayate have finally released the trailer today. Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film stars John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee, Aisha Sharma and Amruta Khanvilkar in the lead roles.

Just like we expected, the trailer looks promising and it will keep you at the edge of your seat. John’s action scenes are over the top and the film looks a complete mass entertainer.

The film revolves around a police officer who fights against corruption. The film is high on action and drama.

Talking about the film John says, “Satyameva Jayate is an unfiltered commercial film and we are very clear about that”

Manoj Bajpayee says, “ Every Friday people change in the industry, but John is always the same” while sharing his thoughts about his co-star John Abraham.

While director Milap Zaveri thanked everyone from the team, debutante Aisha Sharma said the right team finds you.

The film also has the remake version of Sanjay Kapoor and Sushmita Sen’s iconic number, Dilbar. The song is pictured on John and Nora Fatehi. Talking about it, Nora earlier said, “I was obviously thrilled to collaborate with John again when I first heard it is with him. I respect John’s work sensibilities and he is a part of some really great projects. He always mentions it without fail. And I’m thankful for that. I think we got the lucky streak together and it should work again hopefully the second time around.”

“The last song we did together was a hit and people loved it, but ‘Dilbar’ is going to be on another level. Our take on this amazing iconic song is mesmerising and shot so beautifully. People are calling this a remake but actually it is more of a unique and completely different take on the song both visual and audio,” she said.

Satyameva Jayate produced by T-Series and Emmay Entertainment is slated to release of 15th August 2018.