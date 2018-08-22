Sarphiri From Laila Majnu: Kashmir, Love & Imtiaz Ali’s Magic Touch!

We have all been huge fans of Imtiaz Ali’s direction and writing skills, the filmmaker this time surprises us with putting his foot front as a choreographer for the song, Sarphiri from Laila Majnu. The video of the song released today and it’s a soothing melody to start with.

For the first time, storyteller and director Imtiaz Ali is seen choreographing special moments of a soulful song from Laila Majnu. Sarphiri is a melodious, heart touching song sung by Shreya Ghoshal and shot in the valleys of mystic Kashmir.

The song takes you into laila’s dreamy world where she is seen falling in love. Imtiaz wanted to capture the feels of first love blossoming between Laila and Majnu through the song and has set it in the beautiful mountains of Kashmir. Imtiaz and the crew apparently trekked for three hours to reach the cliffs where he wanted to shoot the song.

Laila Majnu‘s music is garnering heartwarming response and with Imtiaz choreographing this love song , our excitement has no bounds.