Amitabh Bachchan Starrer Sarkar 3 Trailer Out Now

Watch the trailer of much awaited upcoming movie Sarkar 3. The film is the third installment of the Sarkar franchise that started in 2005. Subhash Nagre played by Amitabh Bachchan is now furious after the death of both his sons Vishnu (Kay Kay Menon) and Shankar (Abhishek Bachchan). The story continues from thereon.

Sarkar 3 also stars Amit Sadh, Manoj Bajpayee, Jackie Shroff, Yami Gautam and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. Watch the trailer right here:

Written and directed by Ram Gopal Varma, this political crime thriller is produced under the banners of Allumbra Entertainment and Wave Cinemas.

Sarkar 3 is slated to release on 7th April.