‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’ Season 2 Promo Out, And The Family Needs Your Help!

The first trailer of hit Indian sitcom Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai is out! The video showcases the whole casts including Rosesh, Maaya, Monisha and Sahil, Madhusudan Phupha, and Dushyant, who are trying to decide on what to name the second season.

The Hotstar official page released the video with the caption, “ATTN: The Sarabhai family is in dire need of YOUR help!”

In the new promo, Maya Sarabhai played by Ratna Pathak Shah can be seen discussing with her family – what should be the new season of the show be called. To which, Monisha portrayed by Rupali Ganguly says the new season should be called ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai: Masala Maarke’.

Maya, in her typical style, says that ‘Masala Maarke’ is ‘gastronomically middle-class’.

In the promo, we can see Rosesh telling the name of the new season with his poetry, which his elder brother Sahil labels as a ‘nibandh’.

Check out the hilarious trailer here:

Previously on the first day of the shoot, makers of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai 2 had conducted a Facebook live in which they introduced their characters. A new character was also introduced who will most likely play Sahil and Monisha’s son.

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, which went off air over a decade ago, was based on the life of a hilarious Gujarati family living in Mumbai. It will now return on the video-on-demand platform Hotstar as part of the Hotstar Originals bouquet. The show will take a seven-year leap.

Directed by J.D. Majethia and produced by Aatish Kapadia, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Satish Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, Rupali Ganguly, Rajesh Kumar, Deven Bhojani, Arvind Vaidya among others. The show is reportedly going on air from May 2017.

Stay Tuned For More Updates On Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Season 2!