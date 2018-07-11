Sanju: Ranbir Kapoor To Munnabhai – Here’s How Reel Baba Transformed To Our Favourite Doctor! 

The makers of Sanju present the making video of Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju, recreating the iconic character of Munnabhai for Sanjay Dutt’s biopic Sanju with Ranbir Kapoor.

The filmmaker who helmed the successful franchise of Munnbhai turned nostalgic recreating the same scenes with Ranbir Kapoor for the biopic.

While Ranbir Kapoor and Rajkumar Hirani are basking in the glory of the film’s blockbuster success, the journey of transforming Ranbir into Munnabhai was a very straining task.

Depicting the tedious journey with a video, Rajkumar Hirani took to Twitter to share the video saying, ” Watch #RanbirKapoor’s surreal transformation to Munna Bhai

Creating a record with the phenomenal numbers on the opening day, Sanju has been raking high at the box office winning hearts all over. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial has crossed over 200 crores in a week and is running strong at the box office.

Sanju depicts the life of Sanjay Dutt right from his younger days to his conviction.

While Sanjay Dutt’s life, time and again made headlines, a lot of unbelievable aspects of the actor’s life yet remain untold. Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju promises to bring to the forefront the unabashed details of the actor’s life unfiltered highlighting aspects like drugs, women, relationship with parents and friends, and inner conflicts.

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also stars an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza amongst others.

Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios. ‘Sanju’ is running successfully all over.