Sanju: Bhopu Baj Raha Hain Is Out & You’ll Wonder WHY It Was Not In The Film!

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju released on June 29 and has chanted some sort of a spell in the air. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju has received appreciation from the audience as well as the critics. Today, the makers of the film have released the video of their song, Bhopu Baj Raha Hain. The song is a peppy number, which will intrigue you into putting your dancing shoes on!

Ranbir Kapoor’s unforgettable performance and Rajkumar Hirani’s vision, is the perfect blend of all the ingredients for any movie to be blockbuster.

In the video, we see Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Karishma Tanna’s quirky & wacky dance moves which will force you to get up from the seat and start grooving. Sung by Nakash Aziz, this song is perfect for any wedding or sangeet party. The song is sung in a way, which takes us back to those old golden days. The eccentric outfits are totally going along with the vibrant set up, which helps in keeping the spirit of the song alive. Have a look at the song:

Recently, Sanjay’s real-life Kamli AKA Paresh Ghelani touched our hearts with his heartfelt thank you note to Sanjay Dutt. In a post on Instagram, Mr. Ghelani wrote “Sanju, thank you for being a part of my life. Thank you for making me part of the pride where we watch each other’s back; Thank you for always having the protective blanket over me; Thank you for the journey you’ve dragged me on lovingly and have taught me how to fight the adversity, however it may come.”

While Sanjay Dutt’s life, time and again made headlines, a lot of unbelievable aspects of the actor’s life yet remain untold. Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju promises to bring to the forefront the unabashed details of the actor’s life unfiltered highlighting aspects like drugs, women, relationship with parents and friends, and inner conflict.

The film also stars an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza amongst others.

Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios.