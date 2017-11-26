Salman Khan: The Bhai Of Bollywood Is Loving The Song Tu Mera Bhai Nahi From Fukrey Returns

Salman Khan aka Bhai Jaan of Bollywood made an impromptu visit to the Furey Returns team at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai. The Superstar not only had a chat with the Fukras but also gave a thumbs up to the upcoming song ‘Tu Mera Bhai Nahi‘ from ‘Fukrey Returns‘.

Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha and Manjot Singh were currently busy in promotions of the film, while the Superstar Salman Khan surprised everyone with his impromptu visit at Mehboob studios.

The Fukra gang presented the upcoming song from the comic entertainer to Salman Khan titled ‘Tu Mera Bhai Nahi Hai’ which is an ode to the bromance between two friends.

Salman Khan showcased keen interest in watching the song and praised the song saying, “Bahot Acche (Very nice)”.

Excel Entertainment’s Fukrey made a huge buzz in 2013. The 2013 film won hearts with its unusual concept and emerged as a hit at the box office.

The story of four Fukras trying to make easy money pleased everyone and when the sequel was announced everyone was naturally delighted. While the audience was curious to witness the story of Hunny, Choocha, Lali and Zafar going forward, the trailer of the film added to the excitement.

The first film touched our hearts with the friendly equation of the four guys and tickled our funny bones at the fun banter between Choocha and Bholi, the trailer of ‘Fukrey Returns‘ too grabbed the same essence making the film even more interesting.

Fukrey Returns is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment and will be directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film is set to release on 8th December 2017.