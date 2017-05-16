Salman Khan Starrer Tubelight’s Radio Song Out Now!

Here’s the 1st track titled Radio Song from the highly anticipated historical war drama Tubelight featuring Salman Khan in the central character.

The foot-tapping and catchy song gives us a retro look and nostalgic feel, while Salman Khan showcases his innocence look.

Radio song is composed by Pritam and choreographed by Remo D’souza.

Watch the foot-tapping track right here:

The makers held special preview for the selective people. Attended by media, partners and radio networks, the event had everyone wanting more of the song and had it played repeatedly. The gathering also saw an exclusive sneak peek of the video and were blown away. ‘Addictive’, ‘Infectious’, ‘Foot-tapping’ and ‘Happy’ were some of the adjectives used by guests to describe the song.

The Radio song has been shot with over a 1000 dancers. The track which is a celebratory song in the film had been shot on a very large scale. It has the touch of the 60’s and required a huge crowd to be dancing on it. Kabir had organised for 200 dancers and about 800 juniors to be part of the song along with Salman Khan.

Director Kabir Khan adds on, “RADIO as a song has all that it takes to be loved by everyone. Visually it is so appealing, Salman looks fabulous and the happy vibe brings a smile to your face.”

Chinese actress Zhu Zhu is making the debut as the female lead in this film. The supporting cast also includes Mohammed Zeeshan who was recently seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees and late veteran actor, Om Puri. The film will be hitting the theaters on 23rd June 2017.

Tubelight is produced by Salma Khan & Salman Khan and directed by Kabir Khan. It stars Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Zhu Zhu. It is co-produced by Amar Butala.