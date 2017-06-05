Salman Khan Opens Up About Heartbreak, First Crush & More In This Video

Salman Khan is one intriguing personality to deal with. You never know when he’s kidding, angry or just normal. In this rare video interview, we see him open up like never before.

The star, who is currently promoting his upcoming film Tubelight, is busy with media interactions and in one of these interviews, he hops down the memory lane and talks about his first crush and first heartbreak.

He recalls how he could never muster the courage to tell the girl how much he liked her because he was scared that she would say a no. In the end, she ended up dating his friends and he was heartbroken by that at the age of 16.

Check out the video here:

If that wasn’t enough for us, Salman even candidly shares how he got his first break in an advertisement. Not many may know but it wasn’t his looks, but his swimming style thanks to Aarti Surendranath who he first tried to impress by swimming underwater that landed him up with an ad.

He also graciously says that he was a weak link in Biwi Ho Toh Aisi and that after looking at his own acting on-screen, he believed that he was a bad actor.

Directed by Kabir Khan, Salman’s next, Tubelight is all set to hit the theaters on 23rd June. The period drama also stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and late actor Om Puri in key roles. The film revolves around Laxman (Salman) who is a little slow and is known as Tubelight. After his brother goes missing during the Indo-Sino war, he is forced to introspect and truly believe that he has the power to find him. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a cameo as a magician, who helps Salman’s character discover his talents.