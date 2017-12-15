Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif’s Action Stunts In Tiger Zinda Hai To Be First Of Its Kind

The death-defying action sequences in Tiger Zinda Hai with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be a treat to watch on the big screen.

From aggressive hand-to-hand combat, to shooting in extreme climates in the desert and snow-capped mountains, to battling a pack of ferocious wild wolves, to the weapons and military vehicles, Tiger Zinda Hai is set to be a visual spectacle for action and thrill lovers. The mega action entertainer’s lead pair – superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif – have pushed themselves to their limits to pull off never-seen-before, death-defying action stunts.

Salman and Katrina, who reprise the role of super-spies Tiger and Zoya, had to undergo intense training during each schedule with ace Hollywood technicians led by action director Tom Struthers. Playing ace intelligence agents, Tiger and Zoya, both had to remain in fighting fit, lean form to shoot extremely tough, demanding action sequences.

Katrina has pushed the envelope on action. She has been part of nerve-wrecking car chase sequences – one of which led to a huge accident but she escaped unhurt thanks to security checks in place. She has trained in sword fighting and parkour through which she takes down an army of enemies.

She underwent heavy-duty weaponry training for a month to look convincing when using them on screen. The high-octane Tiger Zinda Hai is set to release next Friday.