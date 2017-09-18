Salman Khan Joins Jacqueline Fernandez To Promote Judwaa 2!

Jacqueline Fernandez has embarked on a promotional spree for her upcoming release Judwaa 2. After wrapping a series of press meets in Mumbai along with Judwaa 2 co-star Varun Dhawan, the actress took a flight to the UK for Da-bang tour.

While in UK, Birmingham, the actress is juggling both her commitments simultaneously, Jacqueline took to Instagram to promote her upcoming release Judwaa 2 in the company of the original Judwaa, Salman Khan.

Jacqueline went Live from her Instagram sharing insights into her performance for the tour. An agile Jacqueline addressed her followers from Backstage along with Superstar Salman Khan.

The actress shared she would be dancing on stage to the tunes of the song ‘Oonchi Hai Building 2.0’ from Judwaa 2.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Judwaa 2’ is a film packed with action, drama, humour and romance just like the original 1997 Salman Khan starrer Judwaa.

The trailer of the comedy film has left the audience in splits with its perfectly timed jokes and brilliant performances. The songs ‘Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12’, ‘Suno Ganpati Bappa’, ‘Oonchi Hai Building’ and ‘Aa Toh Sahi’ have got everyone dancing to its tunes.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Judwaa 2’ directed by David Dhawan will have Varun Dhawan bringing back to celluloid the iconic characters Raja and Prem portrayed by Salman Khan in ‘Judwaa’. Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu will be seen stepping into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor and Rambha respectively.

There has been huge anticipation to witness the evergreen classic get a contemporary twist.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 is presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is slated to release this 29th September.