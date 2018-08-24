Salman Khan Is In His MOST ENTERTAINING Avatar In Rafta Rafta From Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se

The 1973 iconic dance number Rafta Rafta that formerly starred Dharmendra and Rekha has been reshaped for the upcoming comedy-flick Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se and we can’t be more excited! Starring an ensemble of superstars like Shatrughan and Sonakshi Sinha, Salman Khan along with the energetic Deol Brothers and to our delight the original star-duo, Dharam-Rekha as well. Revamped with that element of sass and perkiness, the song is sure to make you groove this weekend!

Ahead of the film’s release, the makers have now dropped a brand new bomb, the much-awaited song Rafta Rafta which will take you back the memory lane reminiscing over the dated music of 70’s.

A huge shout-out to all the dancing stalwarts, movie buffs and rest of the ‘janta’, are you excited to go all jazz with Rafta Rafta now?

Watch the song here

Crooned by Vishal Mishra, Jordi Patel, Disha Sharma, Akash Ojha along with Rekha, Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha, Salman Khan & Sonakshi Sinha, this peppy music number is been directed by Vishal Mishra.

Sunny Sounds Pvt Ltd., Intercut Entertainment, Pen present an Intercut Entertainment production and A Soham Rockstar Entertainment release ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se’ is produced by Sunny Deol, Kamayani Punia Sharma, Aarushi Malhotra and Jayantila Gada (Pen India Limited). The film is slated to release on 31st August 2018.