The Dabangg Khan of Bollywood Salman Khan recently attended the special screening of Aamir Khan’s Dangal. Salman praised the film and said that if Aamir thinks that Lagaan is his best sports film than Dangal beats Lagaan anytime as a fiilm as well as performance wise.

Check out the video right here:

The actor earlier also said that as a wrestling based sport Dangal is much better than his Sultan.

Salman is currently shooting for Tubelight, which is set to hit the screens on Eid 2017.