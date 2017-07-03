Salman Khan starrer Tubelight released over Eid but unfortunately met with lukewarm responses from the critics and audiences. The film’s box office performance has been low too.

While not much has been said about Salman’s Chinese co-star from the film, the makers have now released a video featuring her behind the scenes moments. Working with Bhai is not an easy task but looks like the lovely Zhu Zhu won him over with her sincerity and dedication. The actor is seen talking about his working experience in this video.

Take a look at the video here:

When director Kabir Khan had the script of the film ready, he knew he would require a Chinese actress for the role in his mind. After much research, they came across Zhu Zhu who is quite popular for her work in China.

Although, recent reports suggest that the film’s low performance has not gone well with the actress. Apparently, Zhu Zhu was supposed to visit India post the film’s release, since she could not be a part of the promotions. Since the film has not performed well, we hear she has now cancelled her trip.

Trending :

Directed by Kabir Khan,Tubelight is set amidst the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-China War.It is adapted from American film Little Boy. It chronicles an emotional journey of Laxman who is in search of his brother post the war ends. It is the story of one man’s unshakeable belief in himself and love for his family.

Tubelight was supposed to have a big release in China too but post its India release, there has been no confirmation about the same.

Tell us how you found Zhu Zhu’s act in Tubelight in comments below!